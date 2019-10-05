Schweitzer Labs gives back to schools

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories has directed more than $40,000 to Pullman schools this year through a program that allows employees to send a $100 donation to an education program of their choice.
All told, the company’s school donations program sent nearly $470,000 to education programs in 22 countries worldwide this year alone.
“Ed (Schweitzer) started this program in the early days of SEL, and so it has been around for many years in some form or another,” said McKenzie Brumet, who manages SEL’s corporate giving. “Initially, donations were only given to schools in Pullman, but as SEL has grown and become more of a global company, so has this program.”
Pullman High School Principal Juston Pollestad said even though PHS tends to use the funds from this particular program on technology, the infusion serves to take some of the pressure off the school budget in other areas as well. Essentially, Pollestad said if the school spends money upgrading Chromebook computers it has less money to spend on other programs, some of which support student wellbeing. With winter weather on the horizon, Polestad said more money for technology means the school can shift more resources toward programs that provide warm clothing for students in need.
“Even though we try to use those funds to go towards tech that we feel Schweitzer would be proud of, in the big picture it allows us to do other things for students to feel supported,” he said.
Superintendent of Pullman Schools Bob Maxwell agreed, saying the program is a boon throughout the system. Maxwell said these kinds of donations help to directly enhance the student learning experience and allow the schools themselves a little say in how those funds are distributed.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility without strings attached,” he said.
SEL Spokesperson Kate Wilhite said the school donations program is just one of numerous ways employees and the company as a whole can give back to the community. When employees reach certain milestones, like 10 years working for SEL, they are also given the leeway to direct a sum to a charitable organization of their choice. Last year, Wilhite said SEL began its “Dollars for Doers” program, through which the company matches hours employees volunteer for groups like Habitat for Humanity with a cash donation. She said SEL also has a donations committee, comprised of employees, which furnishes requests from across the country. Charitable giving is simply “a big part of our culture,” she said.
“I bet if you asked employees at SEL just generally, everybody feels pretty proud of what we do in terms of giving and philanthropy,” Wilhite said. “Through programs like Dollars for Doers, through the school donations program, through those years of service donations, our employees are really engaged in it because they get to choose where those funds go.”
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.