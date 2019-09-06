And expert in science diplomacy, Bill Colglazier, will speak 4-5 p.m. Monday in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
Colglazier served as science and technology adviser to U.S. secretaries of state Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and as adviser to the United Nations.
He will share his experiences, showcase different aspects of science diplomacy in action and discuss the increasing importance of international research partnerships to solve global challenges.
The event is free, however, attendees are encouraged to register online through Eventbrite.