Scientists in training

<text>Malden Library welcomed 14 young scientists to create an ocean in a bottle last week. All 14 branches of Whitman County Library are offering fun, family activities, prizes and more for Summer Reading 2022: Oceans of Possibilities. Photo submitted by Sarah Phelan-Blamires, the marketing and adult services librarian for the Whitman County Library District.</text>

