The Earth is the only place in the universe known to harbor life, but researchers with Washington State University say it may not be the best place for life to thrive.
Throughout history, humanity struggled to know its place among the stars. In the 16th century, Nicolaus Copernicus proved the Earth was not at the center of the solar system, much less the universe — shattering centuries of scientific precedent. The discovery of other galaxies in the early 20th century was another lesson in humility — the Milky Way, already huge beyond understanding, was just one patch of brightness among many billions in the vastness of the cosmos. Until very recently, it was thought that the Earth was at least the center of life in an otherwise elemental universe.
However, this too may be just another example of the hubris of mankind, according to WSU professor and astrobiologist Dirk Schulze-Makuch.
A recent study led by Schulze-Makuch and published in the journal Astrobiology claims to have found two dozen “superhabitable” planets with conditions that could be even more hospitable to life than our own.
“One of the lessons of it: We may not always be the ‘best’ and our planet (may not be) the ‘best’ suited for life,” Schulz-Makuch said in an email.
Schulze-Makuch said the study identified a number of characteristics that could serve to boost biomass and biodiversity — or the actual physical amount and variability of life on a given planet. These characteristics include planets that are slightly larger, older, warmer and wetter than Earth. It may also help if these planets orbit stars that are slightly smaller and longer-lived than the Sun, like K-type stars also called orange dwarfs.
Schulze-Makuch said some combinations of these qualities — but not all — would result in conditions where life could thrive more easily. However, he pointed out, the conditions necessary for life to rise out of a lifeless landscape in the first place are likely more stringent than the conditions that make it possible for that life to thrive.
“We caution that while we search for superhabitable planets, that doesn’t mean that they necessarily contain life, or even complex life,” he said. “A planet can be habitable or superhabitable but uninhabited.”
Schulze-Makuch said it is unlikely humans will visit these planets any time soon — the closest of them is still more than 300 light-years away. One of the best candidates, bearing the catchy name KOI 5715, is nearly 3,000 light-years away. Located near the constellation Cygnus in the night sky, the planet is likely older than the Earth and orbits a star that is about 1 billion years older than the sun.
Schulze-Makuch, who is also a professor at the Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics at the Technical University Berlin, Germany and author of a book titled “The Cosmic Zoo: Complex Life on Many Worlds,” has made a career out of the search for life among the stars. In recent years, scientists have identified a growing number of planets with similar characteristics to Earth where life could conceivably survive or thrive. However, he said, that search is often biased toward what is familiar to researchers.
“We are so focused on finding a mirror image of Earth that we may overlook a planet that is even more well suited for life,” Schulze-Makuch explained, saying these efforts also struggle to envision life so alien that it thrives in conditions that would be hostile to terrestrial life. “If the biochemistry of organisms on an alien planet is very different from ours, then the environmental conditions under which that biosphere will thrive the best can be very different.”
