Scoot along, youngsters

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Goslings are ushered into the pond of University of Idaho’s Arboretum and Botanical Garden by one of their parents during a recent afternoon.

Goslings are ushered into the pond of University of Idaho's Arboretum and Botanical Garden by one of their parents during a recent afternoon.

