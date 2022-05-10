There could be as many as 200 shared-use scooters deployed in Moscow starting in June depending on next week’s Moscow City Council vote.
The city is proposing a one-year license agreement with the company Bird Rides to provide the electric scooters. Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Cody Riddle said the University of Idaho did not sign that agreement but university representatives were involved in reviewing it.
Riddle said that limiting the agreement to one year is significant “because it does give us the opportunity for an annual review to revisit things should that become necessary.”
The agreement and city code provide rules for the scooters and other e-assist devices.
For example, people are not allowed to park the scooters at Friendship Square or next to the Student Union Building on the UI campus. City Supervisor Bill Belknap said this is intended to avoid clutter in those areas.
As a safety measure, downtown Moscow will be designated as a “dismount zone,” where operating the scooters on the sidewalks is prohibited.
Belknap said that people who sign up for an account to use the scooters will see a video tutorial online explaining the rules. Riddle said the city will also install signage letting people know about the dismount zones.
Moscow city code established a 10 mph speed limit on sidewalks and a 15 mph speed limit for nonmotorized pathways. Scooters must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
Bird Rides must maintain a 24-hour hotline to field complaints and requests for immediate removal of the scooters.
The Moscow Public Works and Finance Committee discussed this agreement Monday. The committee members expressed support, but also some concerns about the deployment.
Committee member Hailey Lewis said she is nervous about a high volume of scooters being deployed at a time when the UI students are gone for summer vacation.
Committee member Sandra Kelly said she supports the city code, but is still concerned about sidewalk safety after having seen people with scooters nearly hit pedestrians.
Kelly said she is cautiously optimistic about the scooters.
“I am nervous,” she said. “I certainly do have reservations. I also think we’re at a point where this may be a good thing and I don’t want to reign back something that could be good.”
The Moscow Police Department will enforce city code and Riddle said the department is aware of the agreement with Bird Rides.
Also on Monday, the Moscow Administrative Committee approved a request from the Moscow Chamber of Commerce to temporarily suspend the open container law for part of downtown Moscow for a scheduled event.
The summer-camp-themed Camp Moscowanna is scheduled for June 4 on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets.
The event will feature food and drink vendors, live music and games such as a relay race, scavenger hunt and cornhole.
