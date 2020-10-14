Scout duties

Boy Scout Owen Wallace poses with the sign at Idler’s Rest north of Moscow after spending the afternoon pruning brush away from the hiking trails. Wallace is a member of BSA Troop 344. Jennifer Wallace submitted this photo.

