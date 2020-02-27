The Sears Hometown store at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow will close, according to Mandi Gualtieri, a spokeswoman for Sears.
Gualtieri, reached Wednesday afternoon, said she did not have a date for when the store will close.
“Sears Hometown is always evaluating our network to determine which communities are best served by our stores,” according to a statement from Sears Hometown corporate. “In some cases, for a variety of reasons, we opt to close certain stores. We thank the customers of Moscow for their loyal support of the Sears Hometown and encourage them to visit (the Sears Hometown website) to find the nearest open store location.”