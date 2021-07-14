It’s easy to feel a bit powerless in the face of wildfires once again hemming in communities of the Pacific Northwest, but experts at the University of Idaho have strategies and resources to offer individuals and communities to minimize the fire risk.
UI law professor Stephen Miller spent four years as principal investigator on a project looking into land-use strategies for mitigating wildfire risk, particularly where the wilderness is in close proximity to urban and suburban development. The project developed the Wildfire Planning Guide for Idaho Communities, which urges federal, state, local and tribal governments, and even nongovernment partners to build a common, cohesive vision of how communities in the U.S. will address wildfire risk.
However, Miller said the plan also includes a four-phase process for communities to address wildfire preparation.
He said the first and second phases are linked — mapping and quantifying wildfire risk, and creating a set of policies, whether through regulation or incentive, that encourages residents to take steps to mitigate the risk to their homes and communities.
Miller said one option is developing policy-backed rules about wildfire education and mitigation — like how some cities like Coeur d’Alene include information on wildfire risk in zoning and planning decisions.
Miller said communities may reject a regulatory approach in favor of an incentive-based approach. For example, Miller said one program in Boulder, Colo., issues certificates to homeowners who take certain steps to protect their homes that will often give them a discount on their insurance.
Miller said the third phase of the plan advises these communities to create avenues to enforce these policies and incentives. He said the final component of the plan simply urges that these plans be revisited and updated on a regular basis. More often than not, communities develop “one and done” wildfire mitigation strategies, but as various factors that contribute to wildfire risk continue to be exacerbated by climate change, Miller said “We are trying to get people to think about that more, on a cyclical basis.”
“Oftentimes, the thing that causes people to revisit wildfire regulations or incentives Is that something happens in the community — a wildfire,” Miller said. “But also we’re trying to get them thinking about just the passage of time — to look at changes on the ground.”
Miller said wildfire mitigation can be deployed at many levels — including by individual homeowners.
UI professor Bill Warren said he commonly refers people to a homeowner’s guide called “Living With Fire.” While it is best if property owners peruse the publication themselves, he said there are two core takeaways to set them on the right path.
“The two basics for protecting your structures — your home and outbuildings — is kind of common sense. So get flammable material away from your home, that’s No. 1,” he said. “No. 2 is protect your structures from embers — embers are actually one of the largest sources of why homes burn down during wildfires.”
Warren warned wind often blows flaming material — embers — from wildfires into the nooks and crannies of nearby structures. He said unscreened vents and uncleaned gutters are especially vulnerable to fire-starts from embers. He said the other important first step is to keep foliage like bushes, shrubs and trees away from the structures people wish to protect.
Miller said with Idaho experiencing an explosion of growth in recent years, it is likely development will continue to encroach into wild spaces, and with climate change causing fire seasons to become longer and more volatile, it’s important to take every step possible to mitigate risk.
“It’s going to be even further exacerbated, there’s going to be more areas to defend,” Miller said. “If you talk to the fire chiefs, what they will tell you is ‘I’ve got like 10 trucks, or I’ve got 15 trucks ... if there’s a wildfire coming down the hill, I can’t save every house, so you’ve just got to be ready.’”
The Wildfire Planning Guide for Idaho Communities can be found at the shortened link https://bit.ly/3hZlgnq. The complete “Living With Fire: a Homeowner’s Guide” can be found at https://bit.ly/3kgm9e4.
Scott Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.