BOISE — Five years after Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion, it’s time for state lawmakers to evaluate the change.

Members of the House and Senate Health and Welfare Committees on Monday heard from Idaho Division of Medicaid Administrator Juliet Charron, who said the program has cost more than anticipated — especially because of the pandemic — but estimates the state would spend more money if the expansion were not in place.

Both the House and Senate committees will draft letters of recommendation to the Legislature as to “whether the expansion should remain in effect,” according to state code.

