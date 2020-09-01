Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories is purchasing more than 150 acres southwest of Moscow to accommodate the Pullman-based company’s future growth.
Deesten Farms LLC is selling the land located on U.S. Highway 95 near CHS Primeland.
According to an SEL news release, the company is working with local officials to annex and rezone the land from Latah County to the City of Moscow. No firm building plans are in place at this time. The company will continue to evaluate its business needs and share news of project plans as they develop.
SEL Vice President of Property Jana Schultheis said in the news release that the company is down to 20 buildable acres on its Pullman campus and has been looking for a new parcel in Pullman, Lewiston and Moscow. SEL builds about one building per year across its locations.
SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world. It has four manufacturing centers in the U.S. and offices around the world.
The company announced earlier this month that it broke ground on a new health and wellbeing center in Lewiston. It is also building an approximately 80,000-square-foot event center on its Pullman campus.