Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories pledged $50,000 to fund the Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s future outdoor children’s area.
According to a Pullman Depot Heritage Center news release, the center has received more than 75 donations totalling $450,000. The money will fund projects, such as a master facilities plan, agricultural education exhibits and other upgrades. Avista awarded the depot a $5,000 grant.
The 1916 depot was purchased in 2018 by the Whitman County Historical Society. It was placed on the Washington State and National Register of Historic Places in September. The freight room is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.