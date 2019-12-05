Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories awarded the Community Action Center a $20,000 grant to provide food to more than 900 Whitman County families.
According to a news release from CAC, the money will go toward the CAC’s community food programs that provide short-term basic food needs, and options to help people move toward long-term food security. The programs include the CAC’s food bank, cooking classes and “food rescue” from local caterers.
The news release stated Whitman County has the worst food insecurity rate in Washington, with 1 in 5 adults and 1 in 4 children affected.
Eighty percent of the CAC’s food programs’ budget comes from local grants and donations.