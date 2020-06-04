Three local Schweitzer Engineer Laboratories employees were diagnosed with COVID-19 this spring.
Edmund Schweitzer, founder and president of SEL, released a letter to the community Tuesday detailing how the company is protecting itself against the coronavirus.
In it, he writes: “A few employee owners at home and around the world have unfortunately contracted the coronavirus. They were happy to immediately isolate themselves, and wait for test results. We’ve also tested their immediate contacts, and immediately advised less-immediate contacts.”
SEL spokesperson Kate Wilhite confirmed there have been two full-time employees and one temporary employee in Whitman County diagnosed with Covid-19. SEL has regional facilities in Pullman and Lewiston.
Schweitzer in the letter wrote that employees are encouraged to work from home unless their duties require them to be in the workplace. Surfaces at SEL are regularly tested for germs and travel has been “drastically limited.” Even when people are on the SEL campus, they often meet electronically instead of in person, he wrote.
He announced that SEL is transforming its annual October sales meeting into a virtual event for the first time to keep its employees and community safe.
SEL Clinic employees are in frequent communication with medical health experts in the community. The company is engaged with the local universities and hospitals, Schweitzer stated.
Schweitzer also offered ideas about how the community can prepare for the 30,000 college students who may return to Washington State University and the University of Idaho this fall. He stated these are ideas he believes are in practice, under consideration, or in the works, at the universities, SEL and in the community.
Among them, encouraging students to get tested before returning to school. Students could also pledge to their school to practice good hygiene and social distancing and wear masks as required.
Schweitzer wrote the community should plan for periodic testing, and those that test positive should continue to self-isolate.
“SEL will be taking even more precautions as the academic year begins and unfolds,” Schweitzer wrote. “We have a duty to keeping the lights on at home and around the world, that we will not let slide.”
There have been 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this spring. The last one was reported May 26.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.