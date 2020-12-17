SEL product will help store vaccines at cold temperatures

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman has developed a new product that provides specialized temperature monitoring and logging for the cold and ultra-cold environments required to properly store new COVID-19 vaccines.
The idea for the SEL-2411TM Temperature Monitor Digital Data Logger came about following a request for Kane Francetich, chief information officer for Gritman Medical Center. Francetich was in search of two ultra-low temperature monitors for the freezers that will store the vaccines but found they were on backorder from their regular supplier.
Ed Schweitzer, SEL president and chief technology officer, said his company realized it could modify one of its existing products to perform the tasks needed by Gritman.
Engineers made several modifications to the SEL-2411 Programmable Logic Controller, a device designed to monitor sensors in harsh electrical substation and industrial environments.
The device works with any commercial refrigerator, freezer of ultra-cold freezer as a primary or secondary system to monitor temperatures at an accuracy of plus or minus 1 degree Celsius.
Francetich said keeping the COVID-19 vaccines safe and at a specific temperature throughout the handling and storage process is critically important.
“We are grateful to be using this unique technology made right here on the Palouse by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to help make sure the vaccine doses we will receive are kept safe and ready for use,” Francetich said.