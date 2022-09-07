SEL’s Growth Mindset

Employees of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories participated in the National Lentil Festival parade last month. Last week, SEL was recognized as the 22nd largest employee-owned company in the United States, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership. The center’s 2022 Employee Ownership 100 list highlights the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% employee-owned. According to an SEL news release which included this image, SEL has steadily moved up the NCEO’s annual list, rising 27 spots since 2011. The list also highlights companies that are 100% employee-owned. SEL ranks 17th in that category.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Some UI students bunking at hotel
- Earth-friendly practices amplified as Northwest River Supplies grows
- Armed robbery near Moscow sends one person to hospital
- Sam Hunter work makes splash in Venice
- Oversized loads will start rolling on U.S. 95 this week
- Unwelcome weekend visitor: smoky skies
- Corps asks visitors to keep revelry in check
- Public Records
- In a whole new field
- Pullman sees high of 101, which sets record