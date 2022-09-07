SEL’s Growth Mindset

<text>Employees of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories participated in the National Lentil Festival parade last month. Last week, SEL was recognized as the 22nd largest employee-owned company in the United States, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership. The center’s 2022 Employee Ownership 100 list highlights the nation’s largest companies that are at least 50% employee-owned. According to an SEL news release which included this image, SEL has steadily moved up the NCEO’s annual list, rising 27 spots since 2011. The list also highlights companies that are 100% employee-owned. SEL ranks 17th in that category.</text>

