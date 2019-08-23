A project to bring affordable fresh produce to cities across the Palouse was awarded a $10,000 grant from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories and a matching $10,000 grant from Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer.
The project, called “Palouse Tables Project: On the Move” is a mobile farm stand that will serve small towns on the Palouse with fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables.
A Community Action Center news release indicated multiple community organizations have been working to plan the mobile farm stand under the umbrella of the Whitman County Food Coalition. It will involve a retrofitted truck which will set up weekly in community gardens, community centers and other areas with foot traffic. Local farmers will be paid for their produce, which will be sold at affordable prices.
The CAC and its partners have applied for a $400,000 USDA grant to fund half the project and are relying on community donors to match the federal request, the news release said. The news release said Whitman County has the highest rate of hunger in Washington.