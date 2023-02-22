After her sister, Beverly, was killed by her fiance, Barbara Jordan’s life mission was solidified — to educate the nation and to touch as many lives as she can.
Jordan, founder of Always Bev, will be coming to Washington State University in Pullman to teach the community about situational awareness. She will be hosting personal safety workshops, accompanied by WSU Police Department Chief of Police Gary Jenkins and Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels, to share her passion of self defense. The hour and a half workshop can be attended at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. today at the Compton Union Building Junior Ballroom, and 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. Thursday at the Chinook Student Center, Room 150.
“My sister was the all-American girl — she walked into a room and her smile lit up the room,” Jordan said. “My family experienced a tragedy; we sat across from (her fiance) at our Thanksgiving dinner and four days later, he killed my sister.”
Beverly was killed in November 1989 when her fiance shot her four times. Jordan channeled her experience and pain into athletics, later becoming a collegiate All American, National Champion and Gold Medalist as a USA Softball Team member. Jordan also took up Krav Maga, a form of Israeli martial arts, which opened her eyes to self defense. She later became certified in active shooting training.
With this experience, Jordan wanted to create a way to share her knowledge and help prevent others from becoming victims of violence. She started Always Bev in 2018 in Los Angeles, in memory of her sister. Jordan has been able to provide personal safety education all across the country, offering workshops to businesses, universities and communities.
WSU officials reached out to Jordan after the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, in an attempt to make students and the community feel safer.
“I understand fear, I understand trauma,” Jordan said. “And I’ve been told that’s what this community is going through. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to empower them so they don’t have to walk around looking over their shoulder.”
Jordan will be covering a range of topics on how to be prepared when coming across a predator. She’ll be discussing the dangers that can arise in daily life while in an area of isolation. Jordan said an area of isolation can be anywhere where someone can’t be seen or heard, which is often when people are attacked.
She’ll go over steps on what to do when threatened with a weapon or when people are endangered. She will also address everyday decisions that can threaten people’s safety, like walking while wearing headphones and not keeping an eye on the horizon.
Another big topic Jordan will discuss is red flags in a relationship. She said will take from real life stories and share what the warning signs may lead to. She also advises people fact check if someone can be trusted in situations alone.
“Today’s world is extremely violent, we all should be doing something to ensure our safety,” Jordan said. “(This workshop) is a little different because typically people bring me in before violence happens, but I hope people come out of it knowing they don’t have to live in fear.”