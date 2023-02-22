After her sister, Beverly, was killed by her fiance, Barbara Jordan’s life mission was solidified — to educate the nation and to touch as many lives as she can.

Jordan, founder of Always Bev, will be coming to Washington State University in Pullman to teach the community about situational awareness. She will be hosting personal safety workshops, accompanied by WSU Police Department Chief of Police Gary Jenkins and Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels, to share her passion of self defense. The hour and a half workshop can be attended at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. today at the Compton Union Building Junior Ballroom, and 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. Thursday at the Chinook Student Center, Room 150.

“My sister was the all-American girl — she walked into a room and her smile lit up the room,” Jordan said. “My family experienced a tragedy; we sat across from (her fiance) at our Thanksgiving dinner and four days later, he killed my sister.”

