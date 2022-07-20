Selway River Road might stay blocked until August

A rock slide blocks the Selway River Road about 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 12 on Friday morning. The slide won't be cleared for as much as two weeks, officials said Tuesday.

 Lara Heidtman Smith

It may be as many as two weeks before the rock slide blocking the Selway River Road is cleared and traffic can resume along the popular recreation route again.

Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Highway District based in Kooskia, said he met with U.S. Forest Service officials Tuesday and learned the agency must have an archaeological review of the rock slide site before any work can begin to remove it.

“We haven’t moved any material yet,” Fitting said. “We just met with the Forest Service and finally got dump sites figured out up there. The Forest Service still has some paperwork and has to have an archeology review before we can move.”

Recommended for you