LOWELL — The Selway River Road that has been blocked by a rock slide for a month will be open today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow people to retrieve their campers.
Dan Fitting, supervisor of the Kidder-Harris Road District that encompasses the Selway River Road, said work crews opened one lane Monday to allow escorted passage for people who were forced to leave their campers behind. The road will also be open today.
The contractors “thought the (slide) was open and stable enough to help people who need to get their campers out,” Fitting said. The rock slide is not secured, however, and Fitting projected work to continue for several weeks.