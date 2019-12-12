COLFAX — A semitruck hauling vehicles nearly slid off a hillside Wednesday morning on State Route 195 just north of Colfax.
A dramatic photo posted on the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page around 8:45 a.m. shows the semi hanging over the guardrail on the edge of the highway.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney told the Daily News around 9:30 a.m. there were no injuries and a tow truck arrived on scene to remove the semi. By that time, the lanes of the highway were open, he said.
Sevigney said the accident happened around 6 a.m. and, at 1:30 p.m., he told the Daily News the semi had been removed from the guardrail, which was damaged in the crash.
An overnight snowfall caused slick conditions on the road Wednesday. Sevigney wrote on social media that WSP responded to 44 crashes in eastern Washington since midnight Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service, precipitation is expected to continue through the rest of the week, with a chance of snow Friday.
Temperatures are expected to warm up and reach the mid-40s during the day today and Friday.