A semitractor-trailer crash caused the driver to lose his load of logs and blocked both lanes of State Highway 3 Monday morning just north of its junction with U.S. Highway 12 south of Juliaetta, according to an Idaho State Police news release.
Daniel C. D. Brown Jr., 21, of Potlatch, was driving a 1992 Peterbilt tractor around 7:30 a.m. southbound on Highway 3 when he failed to negotiate a right turn because of speed.
Highway 3 was blocked for about 90 minutes. Brown was not injured and it is unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt. The investigation is ongoing.