TEKOA — A Lewiston man was taken by ambulance Sunday to Whitman Hospital in Colfax with minor injuries after a semitrailer rollover near Tekoa.
The driver of the semitrailer, Bryan Sutton, 44, of Lewiston, was taken to Whitman Hospital in Colfax, following the accident that was reported at 10:21 a.m., at mile marker 4 on Farmington Road, according to the Whitman County Sheriff and Whitcom dispatch.
Hospital employees declined to provide a condition report on Sutton Sunday evening.
“Witnesses who were following the semi reported the pup trailer was swaying side to side and eventually went off the roadway onto the gravel shoulder, and it pulled the semi into the ditch,” according to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s office.
“The semi then rolled once, causing it to lose its load of wheat and it came to rest with its wheels in the ditch,” according to the news release.