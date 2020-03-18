Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, is heading back to the Palouse early from the legislative session in Boise amid concerns about COVID-19.
“I am greatly concerned about the blatant disregard for all recommended safety precautions that the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), White House, and governments around the U.S. and the rest of the world have issues to slow the spread of the virus,” Nelson said in an Idaho Joint Democratic Caucus news release. “Other areas around the nation are going into mandatory lockdown and social distancing is the recommendation of all healthcare providers. We are putting the lives of people in this building at risk. The longer we stay, the more likely it is that we will also chance carrying the virus home with us when the session does finally wrap up.”
Every day, hundreds of representatives and staff meet in the building, the release said. Nelson said legislators are leaders that need to set an example for Idahoans.
“Our rural communities do not have the health infrastructure to properly handle an outbreak,” Nelson said in the release. “If we continue to meet in this building, we risk sending home legislators all over the state that might be infected and could infect entire communities … I will not put my family, neighbors and community at risk. Social distancing is the only way to slow the spread of the virus and I urge everyone to practice distancing as much as possible. The continuation of the session is irresponsible, reckless and an unmistakable disregard for the health and safety of our constituents.”
State and local health district officials have not recommended that the Legislature discontinue the session, according to an Idaho Joint Republican Caucus news release.
Nelson told the Daily News Tuesday during his drive home from Boise that a few other legislators might pack up early as well. Four senators, including himself, were absent from the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Nelson said he set up “pair voting” for about 10 bills he was concerned about, which means he assigned someone to vote in his place and another senator will vote the opposite way Nelson does on the bills.
Nelson said the session could end as soon as today and the news release said it could go at least through the end of the week.
“I’m sorry to go home, but I feel like we shouldn’t be there at this point and time,” Nelson said.
