Washington Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) recently announced he is stepping down as senate Republican leader.
“I just realized I didn’t have the time to do things with the family and farm that I enjoy doing,” he said Tuesday.
During his eight years in that role, the 9th Legislative District lawmaker served as both majority and minority leader.
Schoesler was reelected to another term as state senator in November. He hopes to continue serving on the state’s Ways and Means Committee.
The caucus will have an election this week to vote for a new Republican leader.