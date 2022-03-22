Senate OKs Idaho higher education budget

BOISE — The $643 million budget for Idaho’s colleges and universities headed to the governor Monday.
The Senate voted 30-5 to approve the budget for Boise State University, Idaho State University, Lewis-Clark State College and the University of Idaho.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, was one of the five Republicans to oppose the measure.
Crabtree, who serves on the joint budget committee, objected to a provision of the bill that allows Boise State University to tap $4 million in rainy day funds to help offset the need for a tuition increase.
Crabtree said he couldn’t support tapping a rainy day savings account at a time when the state is collecting record revenues.
“We talk about conservative decision-making, but I don’t know how to sell the idea of conservative decision-making when we have record revenues and yet we’re tapping rainy day funds to augment tuition,” he said when the bill came up in committee.
He co-sponsored an alternative higher education budget that provided slightly more state general fund support for colleges and universities, but that didn’t tap the rainy day funds. However, that proposal failed in committee on a 10-9 vote.
The House approved the $643 million budget on a 46-22 vote last week.
Last year, the same budget was cut $2.5 million in the House over what opponents said were their concerns about the schools teaching critical race theory, a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.
Backers of this year’s budget said the schools were responsive to the Legislature’s concerns, and the $2.5 million cut from last year wasn’t added back in this year.
About $338 million of the budget is coming from the state’s general fund, an 8% increase over last year.
Republican Sen. Jim Woodward noted that university presidents promised to maintain tuition costs at current rates.
“We had a commitment from the institutions to not raise tuition,” he said.