Senators criticize UI-Phoenix purchase

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to the media outside her home, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass., after she dropped out of the Democratic presidential race. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

 AP

Condemning the University of Phoenix’s “pattern of predatory and abusive behavior,” three Democratic U.S. senators have urged the University of Idaho to walk away from a potential purchase.

In the letter Monday, Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., say the purchase threatens UI’s financial health. That’s because UI could end up on the hook for the cost of student loan writeoffs — as has happened with the University of Arizona, which acquired the online, for-profit Ashford University in 2020.

“UI similarly could face Phoenix’s potential liability for discharged federal loans, including thousands of pending borrower defense claims,” said the senators, who also said UI could face financial risk stemming from Phoenix’s $191 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Recommended for you