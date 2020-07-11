LATAH COUNTY

Kappa Delta sorority, 514 W Sweet Ave., Moscow

Tuesday

Parmesan chicken, seasoned noodles, carrot, soup, salad bar and dessert bar

Thursday

French dip with au jus, tater tots, cole slaw, soup, salad bar and dessert bar*Meal sponsored by L-C Valley Healthcare Foundation

Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for nonseniors.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the Kappa Delta sorority at 514 W Sweet Avenue, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779.

* Meal pickup has been relocated to the Kappa Delta sorority for the month of July due to 1912 Center regulations. Meal pickup will return to the 1912 center in August.

