LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Sausage and sauerkraut, dinner roll, fruit cocktail*meal sponsored in memory of Janet McCloskey
Thursday
Swedish meatballs with pasta, peas, pears. Meal sponsored by the Dementia and Alzheimers Wellbeing Network (DAWN)
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side parking lot of the 1912 center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.