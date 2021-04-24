LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Baked salmon, brown rice, carrots, pears
Thursday
Chili mac, cauliflower, pineapple
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side parking lot of the 1912 Center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Homemade mac and cheese, ham, mixed vegetables, apple slices, dessert
Friday
Cheeseburger w/fixings, potato salad, baked beans, fresh fruit, dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Northside Entrance.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center, lower level entrance. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.