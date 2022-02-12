LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow

Tuesday (Meal in memory of Lennard Chin)

Burrito bake, Mexican rice, green beans, pears, soup, salad bar, dessert

Thursday

Pork Chops, brown rice, carrots, fruit cocktail, soup, salad bar, dessert

The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Cranberry meatballs, rice, cooked carrots, sliced pears, red velvet cake

Friday

Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, vegetable, green salad, dessert

The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance.

Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.

Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.

