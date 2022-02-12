LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday (Meal in memory of Lennard Chin)
Burrito bake, Mexican rice, green beans, pears, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Pork Chops, brown rice, carrots, fruit cocktail, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Cranberry meatballs, rice, cooked carrots, sliced pears, red velvet cake
Friday
Baked chicken, baked potato with sour cream, vegetable, green salad, dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.