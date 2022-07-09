LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday (blood pressure checks)
Baked chicken, macaroni salad on lettuce, green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Waffles, sausage patty, omelet, pears, diced tomatoes, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance
Tuesday
French toast, sausage, eggs, fruit
Friday
Creamy lemon pasta with chicken and vegetables, spinach salad, chocolate chip cookies
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance.