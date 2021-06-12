WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Breakfast casserole, fruit, cinnamon roll
Friday
Spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salad, fruit, garlic bread, dessert
The center will open only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, until further guidance from the governor’s office. Home delivery is no longer available, but grab-and-go meals are still available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 before 11 a.m. on meal days.
If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a facemask, a touchless temperature check, signing a liability waiver, seating arrangements, and maximum occupancy of the room.
Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.
LATAH COUNTY
Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, fresh fruit, whole wheat roll, brownie
Thursday
Chicken fried steak, marinated cucumber salad, biscuit, fresh fruit, dump cake
If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.
