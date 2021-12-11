Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%.