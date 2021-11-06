LATAH COUNTY

Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow

Tuesday (blood pressure checks)

Sausage with onions and peppers, oven fried potatoes, spinach, whole wheat biscuit, soup, salad bar, dessert bar

Thursday

Pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, whole wheat biscuit, soup, salad bar, dessert bar

If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Lasagna, Caesar salad, green beans, apricots, dessert

Friday

Lentil chili with cheese, onions, sour cream, salad, corn bread, dessert

The Pullman Senior Center is open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches and for light recreation on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further guidance from the governor’s office.

Grab-and-go meals are available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 on meal days before 11 a.m.

If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a face mask, seating arrangements, and possible occupancy limitations. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.

