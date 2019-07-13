LATAH COUNTY
Tuesday
Zucchini tomato casserole, garlic sticks, fruit, soup, fruit with salad bar, dessert bar
Thursday
Pork chop with dressing and gravy, warm chunky applesauce, veggies, soup, fruit with salad bar, dessert bar
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
LATAH COUNTY
Tuesday
Zucchini tomato casserole, garlic sticks, fruit, soup, fruit with salad bar, dessert bar
Thursday
Pork chop with dressing and gravy, warm chunky applesauce, veggies, soup, fruit with salad bar, dessert bar