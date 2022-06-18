LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Baked cod, brown rice, coleslaw, peaches, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes w/pork gravy, diced carrots, whole wheat roll, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Beef enchiladas, salsa and sour cream, fresh veggies, grape and broccoli salad, Danish oatmeal cookies
Friday
Lasagna, green salad, green beans, garlic bread, spicy pear cookie
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No signup required beforehand.