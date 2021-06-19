WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Beef Stroganoff, peas, carrots, fruit salad, dessert

Friday

Chef’s choice

The center will open only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, until further guidance from the governor’s office. Home delivery is no longer available, but grab-and-go meals are still available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 before 11 a.m. on meal days.

If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a facemask, a touchless temperature check, signing a liability waiver, seating arrangements, and maximum occupancy of the room.

Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.

LATAH COUNTY

Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow

Tuesday

Vegetable lasagna, garlic bread, fresh fruit, sugar-free Jell-O

Thursday

Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, broccoli, fresh fruit, blackberry cobbler

If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.

