Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. To-go meals can still be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center.
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, fruit, veggies, chocolate chip muffins
Chicken alfredo, broccoli, caesar salad, fruit, birthday dessert (strawberry cream cheese cobbler)
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon.
Cabbage rolls, sweet potato fries, fruit cocktail, soup, salad bar, dessert
Whole wheat spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, garlic bread, peaches, soup, salad bar, dessert