LATAH COUNTY
Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday (Friendly Neighbors board meeting)
Burrito bake, mexican rice, mixed veggies, soup, dessert, limited salad bar
Thursday
Lemon pepper cod, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, whole wheat roll, soup, dessert, limited salad bar
If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
French toast, sausage, eggs, fruit
Friday (birthday party)
Cube steak w/brown gravy, sautéed mushrooms, rice pilaf, cooked carrots, birthday dessert
The Pullman Senior Center is open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches and for light recreation on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further guidance from the governor’s office.
Grab-and-go meals are available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 on meal days before 11 a.m.
If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a facemask, seating arrangements, and possible occupancy limitations. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.