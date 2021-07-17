WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Sweet and sour pork, rice, baked zucchini, fruit, banana bread
Friday
Homemade mac and cheese w/ham, grape and broccoli salad, angel food cake w/berries
The Pullman Senior Center is open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches and for light recreation on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further guidance from the governor’s office.
Grab-and-go meals are available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 on meal days before 11 a.m.
If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a facemask, seating arrangements, and possible occupancy limitations. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.
LATAH COUNTY
Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday (Sponsored by the United Way)
Chicken tetrazzini, cauliflower, fruit salad, wheat roll, dessert
Thursday
Pot roast, couscous, green beans, fruit salad, dessert
If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.