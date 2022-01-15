LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Omelet with sausage patty, potato hash browns, mandarin orange, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, green beans, whole grain bread, soup, salad bar, dessert
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side parking lot of the 1912 Center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Sweet and sour pork, rice, asian style vegetables, mandarin oranges and fortune cookie
Friday
Chicken enchiladas with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa, refried beans, broccoli and grape salad, and baked apple slices
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.