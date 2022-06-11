LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow

Tuesday (blood pressure checks)

Chicken fried steak with country gravy, seasoned potatoes, tex mex corn, mandarin oranges, soup, salad bar, dessert

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, ham slice, green peas, cantaloupe, soup, salad bar, dessert

The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Pork sausage breakfast casserole with eggs and veggies, potatoes, breakfast fruit

Friday

Hawaiian burger with ham and pineapple, zesty pasta salad with vegetable, chocolate chip cookie bar

The Council on Aging in Whitman County is back providing in person meals at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. To-go meals can still be picked up at noon on the north side of the center at the lower-level entrance.

