LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday
Meal sponsored by Janet McCloskey
Vegetable lasagna, garlic bread, peaches
Thursday
Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, Mexican rice
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side parking lot of the 1912 Center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Recreation Center, 190 SE Crestview St.
Tuesday
Shepherd’s pie, cabbage salad, fruit, dessert
Friday
Vegetable beef stew, green salad, sliced pears, multigrain bread, dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Recreation Center, part of the new Pullman City Hall.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of Building B, lower level, at the Senior Center entrance. No reservation is required. Meals can also be delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens’ Association activities.