Seniors celebrate Father’s Day with parade

An assisted living facility in Pullman took advantage of the sunshine and warm weather Friday to celebrate Father’s Day in unique fashion.
Regency Pullman held a parade in front of its building that featured family members, classic cars belonging to Lewiston’s Crankers Club and a firetruck. Residents sat in chairs six feet apart to enjoy the show and wave at the passersby.
“We’ve been quarantined for three to four months so it was great to be outside and be part of something,” said Marilyn Mack, a resident at Regency. Mack added that she enjoyed seeing “a lot of pretty cars.”
Classic cars, convertibles and pickup trucks of different colors and sizes were among the most eye-catching vehicles that passed through the parade.
“There were a lot of interesting older cars,” said resident Bob Brenz.
He added that he enjoyed the Pullman Fire Department and Pullman Police Department capping off the parade by showing off their vehicles.
Family members in their vehicles held Father’s Day signs, blew horns and waved at their relatives.
Anita Young, community relations director for Regency Pullman, said the residents have been quarantined since the coronavirus pandemic started and often can only interact with relatives during window visits and with iPads.
“We wanted to plan something that would brighten their spirits,” she said.
The vehicles in the parade started at the Coast Hilltop Inn and made their way through Old Wawawai Road, Golden Hills Drive, Panorama Drive and Center Street where Regency Pullman is located.
Young said she was happy with the results.
“We had a great turnout,” she said.
