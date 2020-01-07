Palouse Conservation District will present its first talk as part of its Conservation Talk Series 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Paradise Creek Brewery — Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, in Pullman.
Ryan Boylan, research and monitoring coordinator for Palouse Conservation District, and Ames Fowler, a graduate student in civil and environmental engineering at Washington State University, will present “Learning from the Land to Identify Conservation Projects: Using a targeted approach to address soil and water quality issues.”
The talk series will offer presentations on the second Wednesday of the month discussing natural resource conservation on the Palouse.