Palouse Conservation District will present its first talk as part of its Conservation Talk Series 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Paradise Creek Brewery — Trailside Taproom, 505 SE Riverview St., Suite C, in Pullman.

Ryan Boylan, research and monitoring coordinator for Palouse Conservation District, and Ames Fowler, a graduate student in civil and environmental engineering at Washington State University, will present “Learning from the Land to Identify Conservation Projects: Using a targeted approach to address soil and water quality issues.”

The talk series will offer presentations on the second Wednesday of the month discussing natural resource conservation on the Palouse.

