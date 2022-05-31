LEWISOTN — Lona Hirschel, her husband and her niece, Denise Brown, toasted the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team Monday evening.
“I’m going to be here until the Warriors win,” said Brown, who had arrived at Harris Field in Lewiston at 11 a.m. to watch games in the Avista NAIA World Series.
Brown was among those enjoying Hospitality on the Green, an outdoor area debuting at the Series this year that sells beer, wine and hard seltzers.
She and others sipping adult beverages at Hospitality on the Green were participating in Series history: It represents one of the first times the NAIA has allowed alcohol at a championship tournament, according to LCSC officials.
The college secured permission from the NAIA and made use of a change in rules prior to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Idaho State Board of Education to introduce the amenity.
It’s operating on a limited basis in its inaugural year.
“This is our first step with the NAIA,’’ said LCSC Athletic Director Brooke Henze. “It’s very controlled.”
Hospitality on the Green is adjacent to the food venders in the fenced, multiuse field directly across Sixth Street from Harris Field.
It’s open in the evenings, from 5-7:30 p.m. today and Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and 5:30-7:30 Friday, if the Series goes that long.
People have to be 21 years old or older and hold tickets or passes for that day’s games to be eligible to pay $5 per person to enter. Alcohol continues to be banned at all other parts of the tournament venue.
The cash-only refreshments include Bud Light and two kinds of Coors beer as well as Truly hard seltzers for $5. Born & Raised India Pale Ale from No-Li Brewhouse goes for $6 a can. Two-serving cans of chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon from Browne Family Vineyards sell for $12. Single glasses are $6.
All proceeds will benefit the expansion of women’s sports at LCSC.
Partly because of rainy, cool weather, there were fewer than 20 sales on the first day, but since then, it’s been gradually getting bigger each night, Henze said.
Brown and her group said they like how it’s set up as they nibbled complimentary popcorn while seated at a picnic table surrounded by thick, green grass.
“The atmosphere is nice,” Brown said.
She started with a Coors and then sampled the cabernet sauvignon.
“I’m going to try a little bit of everything,” she said.
Not far away, Willie Broyles and his cousin, Skylar Hribernick of Lewiston, were sipping the same wine.
Cheering for the Warriors is the best part of the series, Hribernick said.
“You tend to know at least one person on the team and I like to support local.”
Hospitality on the Green is a welcome development, she said.
“It’s fun,” Hribernick said. “There’s definitely a little more to do at the World Series now.”
Henze expects even more growth in future years with possible additions like yard games or perhaps live music.
So does Angie Burke of Salem, Ore., who was drinking red wine and visiting with her grown daughter.
“It’s an escape between games,” Burke said. “Once it catches on, I think more people will be here.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.