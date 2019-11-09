MOSCOW FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday — Worship at 10:30 a.m.
“Care of Creation” by the Rev. Norman Fowler
PULLMAN COMMUNITY CONGREGATIONAL UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST
Sunday — Worship at 10:30 a.m.
“In Our Own Words” by the Rev. Steve Van Kuiken
