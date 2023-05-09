The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition says there has been a settlement between the environmental group and the Idaho Transportation Department in a lawsuit concerning the construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.

In August, the Army Corps of Engineers suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision came as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) were co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.

The ITD is in the process of expanding and realigning U.S. 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow to improve safety and reduce travel times.

