The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition says there has been a settlement between the environmental group and the Idaho Transportation Department in a lawsuit concerning the construction on U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow.
In August, the Army Corps of Engineers suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the 6-mile stretch of new roadway for U.S. 95. This decision came as the Corps and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) were co-defendants in a lawsuit brought forth by the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition.
The ITD is in the process of expanding and realigning U.S. 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow to improve safety and reduce travel times.
The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition (PRDC), which has opposed ITD’s course of action in this project for years, sued the Corps to get the agency to cancel the Clean Water Act permit it granted ITD.
The environmental group claimed the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit because ITD underestimated the wetland acreage that would be destroyed by a portion of the construction.
“We know that ITD has submitted a revised plan for the roadway at this southern site, but we do not know when the Corps will make a decision on whether it is acceptable,” said PRDC member Stephan Flint in a statement to the Daily News.
Flint said ITD and the Corps returned to the potential wetland sites in early April to conduct additional sampling. The PRDC has not yet been informed of its conclusions.
According to Flint, the ITD can continue to build sections of the new road, but it still does not have permits to complete the project.
“They also have not yet purchased two parcels where we believe there are significant wetlands,” Flint said.
Flint shared an April 11 letter from the Corps to ITD in which it discussed ITD’s request to expedite and authorize a permit within 30 days. ITD requested spring construction activities to restart without delays and undue costs. This request was denied.
Flint also said nothing in the settlement precludes future legal action. The results of the recent wetland sampling will determine what’s next.
ITD did not respond to requests for comment as of press time.