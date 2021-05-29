Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Palouse.
Five new cases and one new hospitalization related to COVID-19 were reported in Whitman County. There have been 119 hospitalizations, 49 COVID-19 deaths and 4,333 total cases since the pandemic started.
In Latah County, two new cases were reported. Both patients are between ages 18-29. There have been 3,024 total confirmed cases, 164 probable cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic began.
No new cases were reported in Nez Perce County.
Latah County now has a “minimal” risk of COVID-19 spread according to Idaho Public Health, as does the other four counties in the North Central District.